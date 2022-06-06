From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Senior Pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Church, Pastor Paul Enenche, has dedicated a church building in Dafara village in the Kuje area of the Federal Capital Territory.

Pastor Enenche, accompanied by his wife, Betty, and other senior officials of donated food items and clothing materials for the aged.

According to him, the building is dedicated to God for the people of the village to troop in to worship God.

He said, ”This is the day the Lord has made and we shall rejoice and be glad in it. The Bible also said these people have I created for myself, to show forth my praises. This building, I dedicated in the name of the father, the Son and the Holy Ghost, so that the people of this land can go in and find salvation, healing, deliverance and victory.

“I want to congratulate everyone because we all know that wherever the gospel comes, there is always development, progress, blessings and increase. I pray for everyone here today, as we dedicate this building to the glory of God, your increase, blessings and victory have arrived in Jesus’ name, Amen!

“I call the dedication of this auditorium new dawn because curses and powers of darkness are broken in Jesus’ name, Amen. As we dedicate this building today in the land of Dafara, darkness, evil, wickedness, and underdevelopment are over.”

