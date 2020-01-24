Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Energy Commission of Nigeria (ECN) has commenced the sensitisation of customers in Nise community in Awka South Local Government Area of Anambra State on the benefits of energy conservation.

Director General and Chief Executive Officer of ECN, Prof. Eli Bala, who spoke at the programme themed ‘Promotion of Energy Efficiency and Conservation’ held at the Federal Government College, Nise, appealed to the people to imbibe the habit of switching off electrical appliances that were not in use and to make use of energy saving bulbs.

He said there was the need to save some of the energy that was wasted by turning on electrical appliances that welfare not in use.

According to him, the country needed a lot of electric power for the manufacturing industry and that the saved energy could be made available to small and medium scale businesses to boost their performance and add value to the economy.

The awareness programme was organised in conjunction with AE&E Nigeria Limited and facilitated by the representative of Anambra Central in the National Assembly, Senator Uche Ekwunife.

Prof. Bala, represented by a Deputy Director in the ECN, Dr. Jude Asogwa, said that the commission targeted young people to inculcate the virtue of energy efficiency and conservation practice “to enable them grow up with it.”

“The earlier the young people understand the importance of energy in our socioeconomic life, the better for the country.

They need to understand the role energy plays in the socioeconomic development of this country. It doesn’t end with students.

We also sensitise community people on the socioeconomic impacts of energy conservation,” he said.

The commission distributed 500 energy efficient bulbs to the community and another 500 to the school.