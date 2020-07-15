Job Osazuwa

It was a moment of immense joy recently when a renewable energy firm, Sholep Energy Limited, honoured its workers, who have reportedly distinguished themselves in their line of duty.

As part of its core mandate to promote hard work, diligence and excellence, the company stated that honouring its team that showcased merit even in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic was the least it could do to encourage the recipients to do better.

Adhering to safety guidelines, the company, on July 4, held the event in a large hall in Ajah, Lagos. As announced by the master of ceremonies, only three persons were permitted to sit at each table, though the table could have accommodated up to 10 persons. At the entrance, it was ‘operation no face mask, no entry’.

The awardees couldn’t conceal their joy as they walked to the podium to receive their prizes. Each person got a certificate, a plaque and a cash prize. Some of the recipients screamed for joy, while others were simply speechless.

The chief executive officer and chairman of Sholep, Mr. Olalekan Shogbesan, who refused to join the dignitaries at the high table, said the day was expressly for his staff, who were worthy to be celebrated.

“At least, we should allow them to shine today. Every labourer deserves commendations when he or she does well. If we can criticise and sanction when a worker errs, we should also applaud them when it is the other way round,” he stated.

He said he believed in building confidence in his subordinates for greater productivity, in line with Sholep’s goal to generate energy for the future. He stressed that the company could not have been where it is today if the workers had not made unusual sacrifices at one point or the other.

He stated that the firm has succeeded in producing automatic solar-powered contactless hand washing and sanitizing machine. This, he said, was necessary in fighting the coronavirus pandemic. As displayed at the entrance to the venue for use, those who were seeing the machine for the first time couldn’t resist taking a second look at the innovation.

Shogbesan proudly announced that the machine was made in Nigeria and by Nigerians.

He took his time to commend all his staff for standing by him in the about two decades of the firm’s existence. He said that his team has taken bold steps while performing their tasks since the outbreak of COVID-19 such that he couldn’t pretend not to have observed.

According to him, his staff play more important roles in actualising the company’s dream by executing instructions he gave out to them. He stressed that the team players have always stood by him through thick and thin.

On how he started the renewable energy business, he said, having schooled and lived in different developed countries, he saw there was a huge gap in energy generation in Nigeria that needed to be bridged.

The computer engineer at Sholep, who was one of the recipients, Mr. Femi Ogunyemi, said the firm has become a household name in providing energy for millions of Nigerians.

He joined other staff and guests to pour accolades on Shogbesan for rewarding his staff at a time when many companies were winding up, downsizing and implementing salary cuts.

“This company stands for integrity, job satisfaction, fulfilment, loyalty, productivity and growth. We appreciate our chairman for honouring us today. With this recognition, we are determined to do even more,” he said.

The deputy director of Sholep, Mrs. Imoleayo Folashade Shogbesan, appreciated the CEO for rewarding his staff at a time when it was least expected. She described her boss, who is also her husband, as a humble, kind-hearted man.

Mr. Segun Adaju, who spoke on behalf of the Renewable Energy Association of Nigeria (REAN), described Shogbesan as a workaholic and valuable member, who is down to earth. He said the group was proud of Sholep when the firm supported Lagos State government with energy solution in the course of the COVID-19 lockdown.

The cash reward they received ranged from N500,000 to N1.5 million.

The winners were Ogunyemi Joel, Odesola Olaonipekun, Alayande Ayinde, Atoki Muyiwa, Alaka Oluwaseyi, Kiki Oluwaseun, Oguntuga Christiana Abudu Wemi, Adesina Idowu, Bello Remilekun, Lateef Adekunle, Bakare Samuel, Ladoja Adewale, Deji Samuel, Fadipe Jacob, Olatunde Damilare, Adesina Idowu, Oropo Justina, Adekeye Shola, Uzoigwe Chukwudi, Wahab Ayomide, Johnson Oluwakemi, and Akintolu Oluwatobi.