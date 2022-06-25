From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

In order to end energy poverty in Africa,the Innovate UK KTN, Global Alliance Africa Project, a United Kingdom-funded knowledge-based programme had spent £60 million in over 360 projects in its areas of interest.

The Regional Lead of the Global Alliance Africa, Sophie West,made this disclosure at the Energy Catalyst Briefing, launch and brokerage event, held in Abuja yesterday.

West explained that the programme is done through the deployment of innovative technology and business models as well as partnership with like-minded initiatives.

“The Energy Catalyst, which is a programme aimed at accelerating the innovations needed to end energy poverty on the continent, is one of the UK’s biggest energy access focused grant funding initiatives, having invested more than £60 million in over 360 projects in eight different rounds.

“The programme will also leverage financial and advisory support, build strategic partnerships and uncover new insights to provide energy solutions to improve lives.”

she said, the programme is funded by the UK’s Ayrton Fund, part of the UK’s International Climate Finance commitments and also investment from the Foreign Commonwealth Development Office (FCDO), as part of the Transforming Energy Access (TEA) Platform, and the Department for Business Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS).

Simon Ighofese,CEO PyroGenesys limited said that 51 percent of Nigerians in rural areas lack electricity which could be tackled with waste products available in such areas.

He stressed that lack of continuity in governance is responsible for most socio-economic challenges facing the country.

The Managing Director of the Rural Electrification Agency (REA), Ahmad Salihijo in his part, said that every country has its own energy challenges, adding that Nigeria’s efforts are currently targeted at closing the gap across the nation .

He , therefore appreciated Ahmad Salihijo, the UK government for its continuous support for the knowledge-driven and impactful engagements.