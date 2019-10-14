Energy Institute Nigeria, in partnership with the United Kingdom (UK) Department for International Trade (UK DIT) is set to hold this year’s edition of its annual Energy Sustainability Conference.

The conference, scheduled to hold this week presents a suitable platform for all stakeholders within the energy industry to discuss, share ideas, and make valuable recommendations that will enhance further growth and development of the sector.

With the theme “Energy Landscape: Minimizing Risks and Maximizing Opportunities”, the 2-day conference seeks to enable knowledge transfer, foster relations, and sharpen skills of participants through specialist hubs, breakfast sessions and various industry specific panel sessions.

Speaking about the conference, the Chairman of Energy Institute Nigeria Mr. Osten Olorunsola, said “The dual challenge of meeting the demand and the supply side of energy on one hand, as well as being environmentally responsible and sustainable on the other hand, simply means that industry practitioners have to devise a means of pulling in two opposite directions at the same time”.

“This is the reason we gather all players across the energy spectrum to co-create solutions to global energy challenges.”

Reiterating its undertaking to be Africa’s leading investor by 2022, Emma Wade-Smith, Her Majesty’s Trade Commissioner to Africa said: “Promoting the merits of Nigeria and the broader African continent as an economic partner, means advancing one of the continent’s most prosperous sectors to realize its optimal potential.

Our priority is one of solving long-term issues, opportunities for sustainable development and shared prosperity. Earlier this year, we announced we would host an Africa Investment Summit in London; an event that will bring together businesses and governments to promote both the investment opportunities across Africa and the scale of the UK’s investment offer.”