It was showers of praises for the General Manager, Public Affairs, Niger Delta Power Holding Company of Nigeria (NDPHC), Alhaji Yakubu Lawal, as he yesterday, retired from active service of the power utility firm. His retirement also coincides with his birthday.

Earlier on Friday, his colleagues at NDPHC had orgainsed an in-house exit ceremony for him. The event had in attendance the top management staff of NDPHC to honour the energy reporting guru.

Under his reign as the firm’s spokesperson, NDPHC enjoyed robust and accurate reportage of its activities from all spheres of the media-print, electronic and online.

Yakubu brought to bear professionalism in the discharge of his duties as the spokesman as he he enjoyed tremendous support of energy editors, and editors across the country’s media landscape.

A graduate of Economics from the prestigious Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria. He is a veteran in energy reporting and covered the beat for decades.

Prior joining NDPHC, Lawal had worked for The PUNCH, Guardian among other Nigeria’s top newspapers.

He has travelled to some of the major countries of the World on journalism voyage to cover global energy groups and institutions which included the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC); Offshore Technology Conference (OTC);World Petroleum Congress (WPC); among others.

“A cross-section of Nigeria’s energy journalists referred to him as the father of modern energy reporting in Nigeria; a leader; an effervescent and unassuming benefactor; a mentor; a teacher; among others. Despite all these, he remained an epitome of humility whose career is full of lessons for many.”

Platforms Africa wrote: “Yakubu Lawal has written his name in gold for his sterling performance at the NDPHC and particularly for his contribution to the development of energy journalism in Nigeria. Asides feeding the new generation of energy reporters from his decades of professionalism and journalism experience, he demonstrated how media relations should be done when he crossed to that stratum of communication practice. And, this sufficiently helped placed the NDPHC on a higher pedestal in terms of media relations…”