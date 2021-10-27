In recognition that one of the biggest challenges in energy transition is the continuous discordant tunes that are being sung across the world, Dr. ABC Orjiako, Chairman, Seplat Energy Plc, believes that the best of this new journey can only be achieved in a collaborative manner leveraging technology and innovation. He spoke on October 19 at the 2021 Milken Institute Global Conference themed “Charting a New Course”.

The Milken Institute Global Conference is an annual convening of global leaders in government, finance, health, academia, industry and philanthropy. The Milken Institute, an independent economic think tank publishes research and hosts conferences that apply market-based principles and financial innovations to social issues in the US and internationally.

At the global conference, Orjiako’s panel focused on “Energy and Commodity Markets: Structural Bull or Earthbound?”

His words: “We must develop a coordinated and coherent approach to energy transition with the specific needs of several geographies in consideration”.

Orjiako’s panel provided insights on how few markets have seen more fundamental changes than energy and commodities. The experts at the panel responded to issues such as – How accelerated demand for microchips has led to rising metal prices, decarbonization and how electric vehicles are disrupting the energy market, and top companies supporting initiatives such as the broad deployment of hydrogen.

His panel also looked at what energy and commodity firms and investors can do to stay ahead of the game; and how they are supporting policy or developing effective programmes as well as what incentives can help accelerate decarbonization and a more sustainable approach in the face of a growing climate crisis.

