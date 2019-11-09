There is no gainsaying that Energy tycoon, Femi Otedola is an Alpha celebrity. For more than two decades, he has been in the face of millions of people through his mega businesses and social lifestyle. Yet, the billionaire could easily pass as an introvert. Outside his base in Lagos, Nigeria, Otedola’s Knightsbridge home in London plays host to a very few friends. However, since the coming of his beautiful daughter, Ife Florence Otedola, famously known as DJ Cuppy, on to the social radar, she seems to have forced the rest of the family to be extroverts.

Indeed, Cuppy, second daughter of the Chairman of Geregu Power Plc, is a delight on the turntables. Interestingly, in recognition of her wizardry as a disk jockey and producer, DJ Cuppy, who graduated in Business and Economics from the Kings’ College, London in 2014, has received several awards in the industry. But beyond her feats as an entertainer, DJ Cuppy, who also obtained a Masters in Music Business from the New York University in 2015, has also been described as a chip off the old block in view of the fact that she is already following in the footsteps of her billionaire father in the area of philanthropy and service to humanity.

In the last one year, members of the Otedola family have visited the Buckingham Palace twice for royal dinners. The recent was the family’s visit to the Palace last week for the Patron’s Centenary Dinner. Those royal visits were made possible by Cuppy who is also fast turning a socialite on her own strength. Cuppy, was invited to the dinner by the Princess Royal, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Phillips’ only daughter and the Patron of Save The Children. Cuppy attended the dinner with her family including her father, Femi Otedola; mother, Nana; and sisters, Tolani and Temi.

It was gathered that Cuppy and the Princess are very good friends while Cuppy is also an ambassador of the same Save The Children. The billionaire’s daughter joined the charity early this year following her help in launching its Africa Advisory Board as a founding member.

Cuppy’s role as Save The Children ambassador took her to Maiduguri, Borno State for the first time in August. While in the North Eastern state, she visited children displaced by the activities of the terrorist group, Boko Haram, and not only did she offer them hope in person, she has also decided to become their voice by calling for support for children who have been affected by violence in the northern part of the country.

To give vent to her commitment to humane deeds, the beautiful young lady founded the now popular Cuppy Foundation some years ago. And as part of her birthday celebration tomorrow Sunday November 10, she will officially launch her Foundation at the prestigious TransCorp Hilton Hotel in Abuja. The exclusive event already tagged ‘Cuppy Gold Gala’ is a special dinner in aid of Save The Children’s work in Nigeria. The two-part event —Cocktail Reception and Dinner & Special Performance— will have the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo as the Special Guest of Honour and the British Princess Royal as one of other notable special guests. Cuppy will cap the night with a birthday soiree tagged ‘Cuppy Birthday Uncaged’ at a private lounge also in Abuja.