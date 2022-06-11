From Jude Chinedu, Enugu

The Deputy National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), South, Chief Emma Eneukwu has hailed Chief Bola Tinubu as the best presidential candidate in Nigeria ahead of the 2023 general elections.

In a congratulatory message yesterday, Eneukwu described the former Lagos State governor as a unifier who will also replicate the success story of Lagos across the country, noting that candidates of other political parties are no match to him.

“I wish to congratulate our leader and presidential flag bearer, Senator Ahmed Bola Tinubu on his victory at the just concluded APC presidential primary”

“His emergence came from one of the most successful and transparent presidential primaries of a political party in Africa owing to the commitment of our great party, in leading the line for the implementation of democracy in the continent.

“Tinubu is a leader who has positively played key roles in building the party. The story of Lagos cannot be written without acknowledging his roles as his blueprint is still visible.

“I am very confident in his capacity to deliver electoral victory and also sustain the key achievements of our current administration. I am very confident that he would work with everybody to ensure electoral success as he has always been a team player. He is the best presidential candidate amongst others from various political parties in the country ”

Eneukwu also enjoined all party members to throw their support in ensuring that the party achieves victory come 2023, starting with winning the forthcoming gubernatorial elections in Ekiti State.

