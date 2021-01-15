Moved by the outbreak of the second wave of COVID-19 with its resultant casualties, the Eze Ndigbo Ifako Ijaye, Lagos state, Eze Micahel Ezekwuobi (Oyioma natudigbo gba gburugburu) has called on the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 to enforce the safety protocols that involved the use of face mask, washing of hands, social distancing and the use of alcohol-based hand sanitizers.

In a statement, Oyioma however urges the PTF to avoid the snare of total lockdown because of the devastating effect on the economy. He said with the economy already in recession, any lockdown now without the corresponding palliatives could lead to total collapse of the economy.

While commending the Federal Government for measures taken so far to tackle the menace, the Eze call for quick procurement of vaccine as obtainable in Europe and America.

While calling on Nigerians to fully cooperate with PTF directives on the pandemic, Ezekwobi said compliance will save lives and help the country to recover from the economic recession.