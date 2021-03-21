By Peter Anosike
Be Wise International, a non-governmental organization that projects and promotes womanhood has listed the challenges confronting women that need urgent attention.
Speaking on the occasion of the International Women`s Day in Lagos, with the theme #ChooseTo- Challenge.
Madueke Onwe lamented that with the current onslaught against women in the society they are now endangered species.
Onwe who is a human right lawyer, activist and strategist said that government should try to be enforcing the laws against the violation of women.
According to her, over the years men have been taken advantage of women because the laws against violating the rights of women are not being enforced to the letter.
She commended some state governments that have given proven rape cases maximum sentence, adding that would help to serve as a deterrent.
Leave a Reply