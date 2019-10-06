Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Justice Emmanuel Ajibola has observed that enforcement alone cannot win the fight against corruption in Nigeria.

In his address at the induction ceremony of the members of the Community for Peace and Corrupt Free Society held at the weekend in Kano, he maintained that education and enlightenment must be deployed to complement the nation’s fight against corruption.

His words: “Corruption cannot be fought by enforcement action alone. Public education and enlightenment of Nigerians – enlightenment in ministries, departments and agencies of government must be deployed side by side with investigation and prosecution of offenders,” he stated.

The chairman who was represented by his Kano State Commissioner, Alhaji Zayyanu Danmusa, also disclosed that they had recovered about N900 billion constituency project funds that were diverted by some federal lawmakers in 12 states.

He regretted that some of these legislators had connived with the contractors and the supervisory federal agencies of these projects to divert funds budgeted for the implementation of the projects.

He added that they had introduced a system of tracking the implementation of the projects with a view to ensuring transparency and accountability in its implementation by the affected bodies.

He urged Nigerians to desist from any act of corruption even as he assured that they were determined to ensure a corrupt-free society.

Alhaji Dauda Umar, a board member of commission and leader of the non-profit anti-corruption and peace organisation, said that members of the group would serve as volunteers in the fight against corruption and in the promotion of peace and unity in Nigeria.