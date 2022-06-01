The ban on operators of commercial motorcycles, popularly known as Okada, in some parts of Lagos State takes effect today, June 1, 2022. Consequently, Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has assured Lagos residents that his administration will effectively enforce the ban on highways and bridges in the six Local Government Areas and nine Local Council Development Areas. The affected local government areas are Ikeja, Surulere, Eti-Osa, Lagos Mainland, Lagos Island, and Apapa and their local council development areas.
Government announced the total and indefinite ban on Okada operators in the six local government areas and their council development areas on May 18 following the killing of David Sunday, a sound engineer at Lekki area of Lagos by Okada operators. The victim was reportedly lynched and set ablaze by some Okada operators following a disagreement over N100.
According to the governor, “after a critical review of our restriction on Okada activities in the first six local government areas where we restricted them on February 1, 2020, we have seen that the men- ace has not abated. We are now directing a total ban on Okada activities across the highways and bridges within these six local government and their local council development areas, effective from June 1, 2022.”
The governor reiterated that the ban is in line with the Lagos State Transport Sector Reform Law of 2018. Section 46 (1) of the law clearly provides that: “No person shall ride, drive or propel a motorcycle or tricycle on a major highway within the state, and any person in contravention of this provision commits an offence liable on conviction to imprisonment for a term of three years with such motorcycle or tricycle forfeited to the state.”
Considering the menace of most Okada riders in the state, the government should be commended for the ban, which is long overdue. However, it is worth pointing out that this is not the first time the government would ban Okada operation in the state. In January 2020, Governor Sanwo-Olu first banned the activities of Okada and tricycle operators in 15 local government areas and their council areas. The ban, which took effect from February 1, 2020, affected 10 major highways and 40 bridges and flyovers across the state.
Former Governor Akinwunmi Ambode had in 2017 restricted Okada operators from plying some major highways, and bridges in the state. Earlier, the administration of Governor Babatunde Fashola had in 2012, placed a total ban on Okada riding in the state, especially on streets and highways in Ikeja, the capital city. The ban was followed by a directive to the police to arrest any Okada rider found operating on major roads, streets among which are Oba Akran Avenue, Bank Anthony Way, Isaac John Street, Opebi Link Bridge, Adekunle Fajuyi Way, Acme Road, Alausa, Oregun, Simbiat Abiola Way and Kodeso Road.
Unfortunately, in these cases the operators had flagrantly flouted the directive and the government lethargy in enforcing the law did not help matters. This time round, we urge the government to muster the political will to effectively enforce the ban. No doubt, the infiltration of the state by unruly, ubiquitous and undocumented foreigners constitutes security risk to other residents of the state. Besides, they constitute a menace to other road users in major highways and bridges across the state. For the sake of security of Lagos residents, the Okada ban is unavoidable.
The rise in Okada operators can be attributed to rising poverty and unemployment in the country. But it is also a reflection of the poor transportation system in the state. Lagos, being a mega city, should not have room for commercial motorcycle operators, especially on major highways and bridges. Okada is not and can never be a safe means of transportation on major highways and bridges. The rising rate of road accidents caused by Okada negates any claim to its safety.
Available statistics indicated that from 2016 to 2019, there were over 10,000 accidents recorded at the general hospitals alone. This number excludes unreported cases and those recorded by other hospitals. Over 600 deaths were traced to Okada accidents within the period under review. Criminal elements also use motorcycle to carry out their nefarious activities, knowing that it offers them easy escape route from the scenes of crime as well as enables them to evade justice.
Beyond the Okada ban, the Lagos State government should overhaul its transportation system. The inadequacy of the current transportation system and the attendant long hours of being in traffic have inadvertently created room for Okada operators.
Therefore, government must ensure adequate transportation system so that the residents will not feel the impact of the Okada ban. There should be a functional transportation system to cushion the impact of the ban. Let the government integrate the riders who can drive and possess the necessary documents to its bus services scheme. It is not enough to ban the motorcyclists, they should be offered alternative jobs.
There is no doubt that Okada operation has become a clear and present danger in Lagos and other states across the country. The unfortunate incident at Lekki has further underscored the need to check the menace of Okada operators nationwide.
