Government announced the total and indefinite ban on Okada operators in the six local government areas and their council development areas on May 18 following the killing of David Sunday, a sound engineer at Lekki area of Lagos by Okada operators. The victim was reportedly lynched and set ablaze by some Okada operators following a disagreement over N100.

According to the governor, “after a critical review of our restriction on Okada activities in the first six local government areas where we restricted them on February 1, 2020, we have seen that the men- ace has not abated. We are now directing a total ban on Okada activities across the highways and bridges within these six local government and their local council development areas, effective from June 1, 2022.”

The governor reiterated that the ban is in line with the Lagos State Transport Sector Reform Law of 2018. Section 46 (1) of the law clearly provides that: “No person shall ride, drive or propel a motorcycle or tricycle on a major highway within the state, and any person in contravention of this provision commits an offence liable on conviction to imprisonment for a term of three years with such motorcycle or tricycle forfeited to the state.”