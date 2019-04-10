Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, has threatened to sack any member of the state executive council found displaying ineptitude and engaging in corruption.

He said the state needs committed and visionary people, who are ready to sacrifice to make Ekiti great.

Fayemi said this while swearing in new set of commissioners and special advisers in Ado Ekiti, yesterday.

The governor said the task to rebuilding Ekiti, that would be of gains to all and sundry, should be paramount to the appointees and not personal aggrandisement.

He added that the inauguration marked the commencement of a full fledged state executive council since he assumed office.

He said his administration will be receptive to constructive criticism from members, while no one would be victimised for exercising such rights.

“You all knew the state of our state before I was inaugurated, and you can attest to the fact that we have raised the bar and changed the landscape for better now, within few months.

“Commissioners and advisers are creation of the constitution. Those appointed today emerged through wide consultations. I want to tell you that you were chosen because people believe in you.

“You must try and represent your people well. In coming up with the list, we ensured each council got one commissioner.

“Make sure you make yourselves accessible. This is a government of restoration and you must key into the four-cardinal objective of this government in your respective ministries.

“Penalties are there if you don’t live up to expectations. This is an opportunity to write your names in gold for being part of the restoration team.

“Don’t share the exaggerative view that government is an avenue to amass wealth. For those who know how to grumble, we won’t hesitate to ask for your resignation if you are not contented with the meagre resources accruing to you,” he said.

The new commissioners are Adio Afolayan (Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs), Dr. Moji Yaya Kolade (Health and Human Services), Chief Moji Fafure (Women Affairs), Emmanuel Foluso Daramola (Education, Science and Technology), Mr. Folorunso Olabode (Agriculture and Rural Development), Bamidele Faparusi (Infrastructure and Public Utilities) and Mr. Gbenga Agbeyo (Environment).

Others are Olusoga Davies (Trade and Investment), Mr. Sola Adebayo (Works and Transport), Mr. Michael Awopetu (Youths and Sports), Mr. Muyiwa Olumilua (Information and Orientation), Mr. Femi Ajayi (Budget and Planning), Ayodele Jinadu (Regions Development and Special Duties) and Mr. Febisola Adewale (Lands and Housing).

Responding on behalf of the commissioners, Yaya-Kolade promised they would justify the confidence reposed in them by being diligent and resourceful.