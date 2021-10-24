From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

An entrepreneur and real estate developer, Toyin Amuzu, has called on governments at all levels and well-to-do Nigerians to constantly engage the youths in order to curb internet fraud, otherwise known as Yahoo-Yahoo, restiveness, and other social vices.

Amuzu posited that while governments must devise means to harness the energy and creativity of Nigerian youths, well-to-do individuals must equally be ready to engage in mentoring them and serving as role models to the youths.

The entrepreneur stated this at the sidelines of his installation as the Asiwaju Leragun of Egbaland by the Alake and Paramount Ruler of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo.

He said governments must not stand aloof and allow youths to continue engaging in criminal activities as means of survival, emphasising that youths as future leaders must be provided an atmosphere that is conducive for them to blossom.

Amuzu argued that the #EndSARS protest which threw the country into chaos in October last year gained traction because of the involvement of the youths, insisting that the Nigerian government should evolve various programmes and schemes to gainfully engage the teeming young Nigerians.

He, however, said he had set up Toyin Amuzu Foundation to create a platform of empowerment for the youths.

He added that a football competition organised by the foundation aimed at discovering soccer talents in Ogun just kicked off.

