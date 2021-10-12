From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Nigerian Institution of Environmental Engineers (NIEE) is organising a national essay competition for students in secondary and tertiary institutions under the auspice of Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu.

Briefing the media on the modalities of the competition, NIEE State Chairperson Dr Ngozi Nwogu explained that entries for the completion starts on October 11 and ends on November 8, while its grand finale is on November 27.

The essay tagged “Indigenous Content Innovative Challenge for Higher institutions and National Essay Competition”, according to Nwogu, is to inspire the students in choosing a career in engineering.

‘The scheme is to raise a generation of people who can think for themselves, thereby obtaining more ideas, create a sense of belonging, stimulate appetite for engineering, science, technology, innovation and the environment,’ she explained.

Explaining why NIEE is collaborating with Iwuanyanwu on the essay competition, Nwogu said that ‘there is no doubt that the name has become synonymous with Innovative challenge, for he has always been a man who treads where others are afraid of, he had many products in engineering to his credit such as the Asphalt concrete pavement.’

The competition, Nwogu further explained, comes in two phases: the tertiary institution and those in private and public secondary schools.

The winner of the competition from the higher institutions will get N1000,000,000 while the secondary school category will win N200,000.

