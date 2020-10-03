The English Football Association have finalized the rosters for the Three Lions and Young Lions ahead of international fixtures this month, with as many as ten Nigeria-eligible players called-up, allnigeriasoccer.com reports.

As previously reported, Arsenal defender Bukayo Saka is in line to become cap-tied to his country of birth after receiving a maiden call-up to the Three Lions for UEFA Nations League matches with Belgium and Denmark and a friendly against Wales, while Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze has been named to the England U21 roster.

Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun, West Ham center back Ajibola Alese and Hamburg winger Xavier Amaechi have received maiden call-ups to England U20 squad.

The trio will link up with manager Lee Carsley’s side for an international friendly against Wales at the National Football Center on October 13.

Arsenal midfielder Miguel Azeez and PSV Eindhoven winger Noni Madueke are in line to make their debuts for England U19s when they face Scotland in a double header at St. George’s Park in October.

Madueke has been in brilliant form in the new season, netting his first senior goal and setting up three others in the Dutch Eredivisie.

Arsenal fullback Daniel Oyegoke, Aston Villa midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka and Manchester City winger Samuel Edozie have been invited to participate in an U18s training camp for six days at St. George’s Park.