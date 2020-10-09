Three England players scored their first international goals to give Gareth Southgate’s experimental team a comfortable 3-0 win over Wales in a friendly at Wembley Stadium on Thursday.

In-form Everton striker, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, opened the scoring in the 26th minute before second-half goals from Conor Coady and Danny Ings secured the win in the warm-up game for Nations League matches against Belgium and Denmark.

Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish, making his first start for his country, set up the opening goal with a perfect cross from the right that was met by debutant Calvert-Lewin with a trademark header.

Right back, Kieran Trippier, captaining the England side, provided the ammunition for the second, whipping in a brilliant free kick from the right which was poked home at the back-post by Wolves defender, Coady.

It was another set-piece that led to the third, with Tyrone Mings rising to head a corner back across the penalty area and Ings volleying home with an overhead kick.

Both teams had several players missing from their squads for the first international held at Wembley without supporters.

England host Belgium on Sunday and Denmark on Wednesday in the Nations League while Ryan Giggs’ Wales team travel to play Ireland and Bulgaria. (Reuters/NAN)