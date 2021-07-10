It has been a long wait for England. 55 years to be exact.

On Sunday, England will finally be playing in their second major football final, as they face Italy in the Euro 2020 championship match. The match will be aired live and in HD on the affordable pay-TV platform, StarTimes at 8 pm.

The last time England played a final in Wembley was in 1966, when they beat Germany 4-2 to lift the World Cup – for the first and only time – and on Sunday they will be looking to win the Euros for the first time.

To get to the final, the Three Lions had to overcome some stiff opposition in the semi-final from Denmark, who took the lead only to lose to an extra-time penalty scored by England’s captain Harry Kane.

Going into the tournament Gareth Southgate’s team were the favourites to win and they have looked impressive – particularly in the knock-out rounds.

England’s success has been built around a solid defence – that has conceded just once in the six matches at the tournament – and the dangermen upfront, Kane and Raheem Sterling.

