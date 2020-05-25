Former England international, Heskey has opined that Leicester City boss, Brendan Rodgers may decide to boost his squad with new players in the summer.

Still, a new defensive midfielder would not be one of them because Wilfred Ndidi had been impressive in that role.

Ndidi had been one of the key stars for the Foxes this term, with the Nigerian playing a crucial part in making Leicester’s defence one of the best in the league.

A solid defensive base helped propelled Rodgers’ side up the Premier League table, with the East Midland club favourite to pick one of the UEFA Champions League tickets at the end of the campaign.

Leicester City is still a few quality players short of fighting for the league title, with Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool head and shoulders above everyone else in the English top flight.

Heskey, who played for both Leicester City and Liverpool during a respectable career, believed Rodgers may need to strengthen in defence and attack. Still, he’s confident that Ndidi’s position is already occupied by the best.

“They should bring in a centre-back and possibly a centre forward, they’ve got Wilfred Ndidi and James Maddison, and they’ve got the wings covered in that sense, but I think a centre-back in case they haven’t got that much cover,” Heskey told GentingBet.