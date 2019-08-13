England has taken a bold step to stop Nigeria from having a free run at convincing Ademola Lookman to switch allegiance to the Super Eagles following his £22.5 million move from Everton to RB Leipzig.

The English FA are aware of efforts by Nigeria to have the 21 year old switch allegiance like the duo of Alex Iwobi and Ola Aina, who were also youth internationals for England before making the switch to Nigeria at senior level.

Lookman asked for time when he was contacted by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) in a meeting which had the head coach of the Super Eagles, Gernot Rohr, in attendance, and there are fears in the camp of England that he could make the switch following his transfer to Germany.

That fear has made them to conclude plans of checking on him in Germany and also reassure him that he is in the plans of manager Gareth Southgate, who coached him at youth level for England before making the step up to the role of head coach of the senior team.

Nigeria, on the other hand, are not resting on their oars with Rohr set to visit Germany before the end of the month for another round of talks with Lookman who visited Nigeria during the off season as part of his holiday.