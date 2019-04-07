(Sportinglife) A remarkable Gerard Deulofeu cameo and a last-minute Troy Deeney penalty saw Watford come from 2-0 down to beat Wolves 3-2 in extra time to make the FA Cup final.

Deulofeu inspired Watford to their second FA Cup final as the super sub’s magical brace sealed an extraordinary comeback win against a-stunned Wolves in a semi-final that will live long in the memory.

Matt Doherty’s header and Raul Jimenez’s fine finish had Wolves 2-0 up and just 11 minutes away from making their first FA Cup final since 1960 before all the drama and controversy kicked off in the closing stages.

Javi Gracia’s decision to bring on Deulofeu paid off in style as the substitute produced an exceptional lofted chip beyond John Ruddy that suddenly gave the Hornets hope of staging a miraculous comeback.

They went close a couple of times before they were given a lifeline in the form of a 94th-minute penalty – which Watford captain Troy Deeney lashed home to send the game into extra time.

The momentum was all with Watford and Deulofeu finished off a fine sweeping move by rolling the ball beyond Ruddy for what proved to be the winner, before then going off injured to end one of the most remarkable cameo appearances ever seen at Wembley.

Wolves still had chances but the Hornets held out to book just their second trip to the FA Cup final in their history and first in 35 years – where they’ll face quadruple-hunting Manchester City on Saturday, May 18 at Wembley.