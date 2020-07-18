Fans could be able to return to stadiums in England from October, says Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Pilots will take place from August 1, but any stadium reopenings would be subject to coronavirus guidelines.

Some sports, including football and cricket, have resumed behind closed doors after the COVID-19 lockdown.

“We will pilot larger gatherings in venues like sports stadiums with a view to a wider reopening in the autumn,” said Johnson yesterday.

“From October, we intend to bring back audiences in stadiums.

“Again, these changes must be done in a COVID-secure way, subject to the successful outcome of pilots.”

The Racecourse Association said the Goodwood event has been designed for up to 5,000 people, plus participants.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said it was “pleased that this announcement allows cricket to be among the first pilot events” and that it would continue to work with the government on the safety measures required for supporters to return safely.

“For months, millions of us have felt the void of being unable to go to the match to support our team or attend a top-class sporting event,” said sports minister, Nigel Huddleston.