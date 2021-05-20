Results and standings in the English Premier League, after the remaining Match Day 37 fixtures on Wednesday:
|Tuesday, May 18:
|Manchester United
|1
|Fulham
|1
|Southampton
|0
|Leeds United
|2
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|3
|Manchester City
|2
|Chelsea
|2
|Leicester City
|1
|Wednesday, May 19:
|Everton
|1
|Wolverhampton
|0
|Newcastle United
|1
|Sheffield United
|0
|Tottenham Hotspur
|1
|Aston Villa
|2
|Crystal Palace
|1
|Arsenal
|3
|Burnley
|0
|Liverpool
|3
|West Bromwich Albion
|1
|West Ham United
|3
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|Pts
|1
|Manchester City
|37
|26
|5
|6
|78
|32
|83
|2
|Manchester United
|37
|20
|11
|6
|71
|43
|71
|3
|Chelsea
|37
|19
|10
|8
|57
|34
|67
|4
|Liverpool
|37
|19
|9
|9
|66
|42
|66
|5
|Leicester City
|37
|20
|6
|11
|66
|46
|66
|6
|West Ham United
|37
|18
|8
|11
|59
|47
|62
|7
|Tottenham Hotspur
|37
|17
|8
|12
|64
|43
|59
|8
|Everton
|37
|17
|8
|12
|47
|43
|59
|9
|Arsenal
|37
|17
|7
|13
|53
|39
|58
|10
|Leeds United
|37
|17
|5
|15
|59
|53
|56
|11
|Aston Villa
|37
|15
|7
|15
|53
|45
|52
|12
|Wolverhampton
|37
|12
|9
|16
|35
|50
|45
|13
|Crystal Palace
|37
|12
|8
|17
|41
|64
|44
|14
|Southampton
|37
|12
|7
|18
|47
|65
|43
|15
|Newcastle United
|37
|11
|9
|17
|44
|62
|42
|16
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|37
|9
|14
|14
|40
|44
|41
|17
|Burnley
|37
|10
|9
|18
|33
|54
|39
|18
|Fulham
|37
|5
|13
|19
|27
|51
|28
|19
|West Bromwich Albion
|37
|5
|11
|21
|34
|73
|26
|20
|Sheffield United
|37
|6
|2
|29
|19
|63
|20
(dpa/NAN)
Leave a Reply