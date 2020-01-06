A stalwart of the People’s Democratic Party in Cross River State, Engr Ben Akak, has called on government at all levels to imbibe the spirit of projects continuity with a view of timely completion to improve the nation’s economy.

Akak, a philanthropist and Cheif Executive Officer of “Ben Akak Foundation” made the call during an interactive session with journalists in Calabar.

He explained that continuity in the execution of government projects will eventually end the spate of abandonment of government projects, and Nigeria will be far better in development.

Akak said that all over the world, the policies of government were constant, adding that some projects needs a longer time to mature and produce fruits.

“We dont often have continuity policy in Nigeria; everybody is coming out with his own ideas on how they wants things to be done.

“But if we can rigid it a little bit and continue with the policy and projects by seeing it as the people’s project and not as the project of an individual, then it gives one an opportunity to evaluate government better”, he said.

On development in Crose River under Gov. Ben Ayade, he said that the ongoing construction of the Deep Seaport and the Superhighway projects which are the two signature projects of the governor will improve the state’s revenue drive in completed.

“The Deep Seaport and the Superhighway are beautiful projects. They must be a deliberate effort for continuity of this projects”, he said.

The governor has our mandate, so far he is doing his best; we should continue to pray for him for the good of the state.

Akak further said that his Foundation had empowered hundreds of women and youths in getting federal appointments, provision of business tools and provision of improved varieties for women to get them meaningfully engaged.

On political zoning, Akak said the rotation of power was in line in other to promote orderliness and also give the people a sense of belonging.

“I am one person that believes that anything that brings orderliness should be encouraged. We have enjoyed it in Cross River State”, he added.

He however, advocated for two political parties in Nigeria with a view to strengthen the competition of ideas and curb the excesses of parties without solid grassroot base.

On youth unemployment, he called on government at all levels to create an enabling environment for private investors to thrive and absorb the youths.