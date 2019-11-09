Vivian Onyebukwa

Wigs are worn for many reasons. Some simply want to hide their hair loss. It is also commonly worn by cancer patients, while some use it like apparel. There are yet some who see it as an opportunity to periodically change their appearance. Some years ago, a few young women did not like wearing wigs because they have this myth that wigs are meant for older women.

However, wigs are back with a bang in the fashion scene. The trend has taken over the world of beauty. A woman can be well-dressed and fabulously made up, but once her hair is out of place, her appearance becomes downgraded. So, wigs have become a must-have for every woman. They come in very handy on occasions where you don’t have a good hair on or none at all.

Wig comes in different style, colour, texture, and length. Whether synthetic or real hair wigs, wigs have a way of adding glamour to one’s outfit.

It is easy to wear. Just get the one suitable for your face shape and you are good to go.