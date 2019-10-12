There are few accessories that have the power to bring an old outfit bang up-to-date quite like a pair of sunglasses. An integral part of any fashion aficionado’s uniform, they’ve become a firm sartorial fixture for many stylish women so it’s little wonder sunglasses trends always catch on the quickest.

• To find a perfect one for your face try these tips:

• Work with your face shape. If you have a round face, find shades that give you more angles. If you have a square shape, try rounder shapes to balance the angles.

• Keep frame size in mind. They should suit the size of your face without overwhelming you.

• Choose a colour that works with your own colouring. If it is a cool undertone, try blue, black, grey, silver, white frames, grey, blue or black lenses. If warm undertone, try tortoiseshell, olive, brown, gold, bronze frames and brown or green lenses.

• When trying on frames, make sure you’re wearing your hair the way you normally wear it most of the time. It can affect how the sunglasses look on your face.

• A high bridge will make your nose and face look longer. If you already have a long face or nose, avoid this style which is common in aviator frames.

• The top bar should imitate the shape of or cover your eyebrows. If you have bits of eyebrows visible, try a different frame that covers them.

• The scale of the frames shouldn’t overwhelm the size of your face and features.

• Ensure you get good quality sunglasses that reach high standards as the lenses are protecting your eyes and your ability to see.