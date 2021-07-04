Introduction

And He said, “If you will give earnest heed to the voice of the LORD your God, and do what is right in His sight, and give ear to His commandments, and keep all His statutes, I will put none of the diseases on you which I have put on the Egyptians; for I, the LORD, am your healer.” Exodus 15:26

Immunity in a natural sense is the ability or a biological condition in which the cells in the body is able to fight external aggressors such as viruses and diseases. People with low immune system are easily attacked when they are exposed to some adverse conditions such as weather, cold, dust or even chemical substances. Therefore, a person’s spiritual defence mechanism could weak or strong.

HOW TO BOOST YOUR SPIRITUAL IMMUNITY

Prayer Is Important

Prayer is the key to winning the war of life. We are enjoined to pray without ceasing. 1 Thessalonians 5:17. It is not so much of the quantum of your prayers that matter but the faith that goes with it. James 4:3. For your prayers to be answered you need the following weapons:

You must pray in the name of Jesus Christ of Nazareth. Pro 18: 10. It is a strong name that can save and deliver. The witches and wizards flee whenever they hear the Name. The disciples of Jesus Christ used the Name and miracles happened. The man at the Beautiful gate received his instant healing when Peter and John called that name to the situation of the lame man – Acts 3. You can rebuke sickness in the name of Jesus. Satanic attacks can be resisted through the power in the name of Jesus. That name caused the prison doors to be flung open for Paul and Silas. Acts 16:16-40.

The blood of Jesus is also very powerful in delivering people. The blood can ward off spiritual attacks. A committed Christian should partake in the Holy Communion any time the opportunity is made available. When taken in faith we appropriate the blood of Jesus in a way that it heals and delivers people from their diseases.

When confronted with issues of life and don’t know what to do, you can call upon the Name of the Lord and speak in the language of heaven. Often in a period of distress, you may be short of appropriate word to use, so speak in tongues and miracle will follow.

Read the Word of God

To boost your spiritual immunity, feed yourself with the word of God regularly and meditate on it. Your level of immunity is a function of the amount of word you know and can recall. Jesus conquered the devil through the spoken word of God.

When you read the Bible, you should meditate on the passages that you read. You can ask yourself how the passage is relevant to your situation. The scripture enjoins us to meditate on the word day and night. Joshua 1:8

Praise and Worship

There is no alternative to praise and worship. We are created to worship God. We are created for God’s pleasure – Isaiah 43:21. Paul and Silas prayed and sang and Holy Ghost came down in the prison room to effect their deliverance.

Perform acts of Benevolence

Give to God and those in need. When the Bible says that “A man’s gift make a way for him” it means that every act of benevolence that you perform is recorded in your favour in God’s book in heaven. God remembers such act of kindness in periods of distress.

Confess your Sins

If you want to be free from the devil and his agents, you must confess your sins as the scripture has said. Any attempt to hide your sins will only make you an easy prey for the devil. Ananias and Saphira attempted to hide their sins but the Holy Spirit found them out. Judas Iscariot, a disciple of Jesus sold his master for a pittance, he paid for it by committing suicide. Every unconfessed sin can only delay your freedom and breakthroughs. Nothing destroys a Christian’s spiritual immunity than sins that are not confessed. When you do not confess your sins the weight of guilt that you carry will pull you down and make you defenceless.

Eternal vigilance

The Bible enjoins believers to be sober and vigilant because of the devil who is always lurking in the corner seeking who to devour. The devil is a busy body always trying to poke his nose into people’s personal lives. He takes delight in destroying what are good and creating sorrows where joy exists hitherto.

Conclusion

To live a victorious Christian life, we must always pray without ceasing and use the power in the name of Jesus. Believers must appropriate the blood of Jesus while praying and depend on God absolutely for victory in life’s battles.

A Call to take a Decision

Beloved, have you entered into personal relationship with Jesus Christ by accepting Him as your Lord and Saviour? If you have not, you need to do so without delay. Inviting and accepting Jesus Christ into your life is the beginning of a glorious and eternally rewarding relationship with God, your Creator. It is a decision you can never regret as you walk with Him faithfully and consistently for the rest of your life. Surrender your life to Jesus Christ today by acknowledging that you are a sinner. God sent Jesus Christ to die for you and as you confess your sins to Him, He will forgive you so that you will not have to be punished for the same. Ask Jesus Christ to cleanse you with His precious blood, deliver you from sin and Satan and empower you by the Holy Spirit to henceforth live above sin and live totally for God from now on. You can write and share your testimony via [email protected]

