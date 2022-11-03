The Barclays Women’s Super League Hall of Fame has announced Eniola Aluko as the second inductee of 2022.

Aluko’s successes at both club and international level speak for themselves, and she has been recognised for her achievements during a spell of over six years in the Barclays Women’s Super League.

Aluko is also a fine example of an individual who took the dual career route during her playing days, earning a degree in Law while continuing to represent both club and country.

She began her career at Birmingham City before spells at Charlton Athletic and Chelsea. Like a number of England internationals, a stint in the United States followed just before the formation of the Barclays WSL, when she returned home in 2012 to play again for Birmingham City. It was here she won the Vitality Women’s FA Cup following a penalty shootout win over Chelsea.

The most successful period in her career came when she moved to Chelsea for her second spell at the club at the end of 2012. During this time, she won two Barclays WSL titles, two Vitality Women’s FA Cups, and was awarded Chelsea’s Player of the Year in 2015. Her form also saw her selected onto the PFA’s Women’s Super League Team of the Year in 2015 and 2017.