Uche Usim, Abuja

Eni, through its affiliate, Nigerian Agip Oil Company (NAOC) (Eni 20%, said it has a significant gas and condensate find in the deeper sequences of the Obiafu-Obrikom fields, in OML61, onshore Niger Delta.

A statement from the company noted that the Obiafu-41 deep well has reached a total depth of 4.374m encountering an important

gas and condensate accumulation within the deltaic sequence of Oligocene age; comprising more than 130m of high quality hydrocarbon-bearing sands. The find amounts to about 1trillion cubic feet of gas and 60 million barrels of associated condensate in the deep drilled sequences.

The firm added that the discovery has further potential that will be assessed with the next appraisal

campaign.

“The well can deliver in excess of 100 million standard cubic feet/day of gas and 3,000 barrels/day of associated condensates, and will be immediately put on-stream to increase NAOC’s gas production.

“The discovery is part of a drilling campaign planned by NAOC JV and aimed at exploring

near-field and deep pool opportunities as immediate time to market opportunities.

Eni has been present in Nigeria since 1962, with operated and non-operated production,

development and exploration activities on a total of 30,049 square kilometers in the onshore

and offshore areas of the Niger Delta. In 2018, Eni’s equity hydrocarbon production amounted to 100,000 barrels per day.

Eni E&P Division commenced activities in Nigeria in 1962 through a wholly owned subsidiary – Nigerian Agip Oil Company, with the offer of participation in its operations by Federal Government in case of commercial discovery. This option was subsequently exercised in 1973.

Activities of eni in Nigeria have grown over the years resulting in establishment of other companies.

These include the Agip Energy and Natural Resources established in 1980, which operates in the shallow waters offshore and the Nigerian Agip Exploration in 1996, which concentrates on the deep-water frontier region.

Eni also holds 10.4% equity participation in the Nigerian LNG Limited. In addition, eni is a key partner in the Brass LNG Limited Project with 17% participation.