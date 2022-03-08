International Women’s Day (IWD) provides a significant opportunity for the empowerment of females; with focused charities, to acknowledge and honour women around the world for their impactful contributions to the society.

One78 is a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) with a direct focus on working with underprivileged women and female children. The NGO was set up as a way of giving back to the society as well ashelping the most vulnerable in the community.

One78 Foundation partners with at least one NGO per month to help alleviate the sufferings of some members of the society. Its partnership involves funding and physical presence at the programmes’ execution.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

According to the founder and also the CEO ofKamivest partners Ltd;A multi strategy private equity and investment firm: Eni Eniola, providingfinancial and moral support to a girl with one extra year of education beyond the average, certainly boosts her future earnings by 20% above the usual benchmark. This leverage has enormous implications for girls, particularly those in the developing world.

Eni has a extensive passion and a determined fervor for empowering women as he grew up to experience the uneasy realities of a struggling widowed mother, as he lost his Dad at a tender age.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

Some of the projects recently carried out by the NGO include the Reading Excellence Project, where the top 3 best students are routinely gifted with school items for the excellence in their academic grades; as well as the Pad a Girl Project; a platform in which 200 female children where gifted reusable sanitary pads and menstrual hygiene sensitisation, assisted by Counsellors.

Also, recently, the Foundation successfully carried out a social campaign project tagged End Sexual Abuse and Harassment on Kids, aimed at sensitising young female children in secondary schools about the hazards of sexual harassment and how to prevent and resist its occurrence, particularly against the vulnerable young girls in our society.Eniola also stated that the charity organization is set for yet another project for the month of April tagged; One78 Foundation Pregnant Women Project, which will strategically meet the urgent needs of a number of identified patients/women that cannot afford maternal facilities.

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .

Incorporating the celebration of the International Women’s Day (IWD), One78 Foundation recently introduced an ongoing initiative which is positioned to be held annually tagged; Project Girl Child Education” where 15 young girlswhere offered scholarship to complete their secondary education.

This project is geared toward contributing to the provision of quality education, for the necessary empowerment of female folks in our society.