From Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has congratulated the state’s badminton player, Mariam Eniola Bolaji as she won the gold medal for Nigeria and Africa at the just concluded 2020 World Para-Badminton championship held in Spain.

Eniola beat Ukraine’s Oksana Kozyna two-one to clinch the gold medal. It was the first time Africa won the gold medal at the world Para-badminton championship.

“I congratulate Eniola for her historic feat at the championship, and commend her for doing us proud on the global stage. Her victory, which she dedicated to her late coach and another great Kwaran, Abdulrafiu Bello Olabanji, again underscores the can-do spirit of the Kwara person,” according to a statement by the governor.”