Emeka Anokwuru

The city’s quintessential destination for modern elegance, RadissonBlu Anchorage Lagos hotel, is offering guests the opportunity to partake in an exceptional Valentine’s experience featuring exclusive and bespoke amenities. In partnership with Moet & Chandon, couples who are guests of the hotel will be treated to a glass of champagne for dinner with a unique-themed setting including red roses and a special photo booth and more to celebrate the love season.

In addition, couples will enjoy complimentary buffet breakfast alongside an appreciable spa treatment discount, an extended check-out time with other many room amenities that the brand is synonymous with. Wellington Mpofu, Director of Sales and Marketing, said the hotel is always concerned about the well-being and satisfaction of its guests necessitating the hotel’s continuous evolvement to supersede the needs of the guests.

“As an inherent culture of the RadissonBlu brand, we strive to make our guests happy and this valentine is no exception. It is our absolute pleasure to curate loving memories for all who chose the Lagos hotel this season and beyond,” Mpofu stated. He said that aside partnering with Moet & Chandon to curate champagne experience for the guests, some lucky guests will win many prizes including a local travel ticket courtesy of Arik Air. “We have an array of fantastic prizes including Arik Air domestic flight ticket to be won by couples who will be living the valentine experience at RadissonBlu Anchorage Lagos hotel,” Mpofu added. It is the season of valentine, the globally acclaimed season of love and of course, there is no better place in Lagos to enjoy your loveable moments than RadissonBlu Anchorage Lagos hotel.