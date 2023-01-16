From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Imo youths have come in defence of governor Hope Uzodimma after the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) recently at a press conference accused the State government of poor performance.

The youths under the umbrella of the Global Association of Concerned Imo Youths(GACIY) in a statement by its President, Collins Ughala has asked the PDP to stop causing distraction for the governor and allow him to concentrate on providing dividends of democracy for his people.

Part of the statement reads thus “The PDP should enjoy its deserved backseat,it has no claim to good governance because it is incapable of providing one. It was the Ihedioha administration that sacked elected local government officials and single-handedly appointed Interim Management Committees.

“The Ihedioha administration has not been able to account for the over N19bn missing LGA funds within just 8 months of their mafia junta. When did the PDP learn the good governance they tout all the time? In which state did they govern and perform so well? This our Imo State?

“Imo people miss nothing about the PDP. We understand the pain the party is passing through. They have gased out before the starting time. When they began, we knew they could not play full time on the field. Now, we have not even started, and they are already throwing sand. We pity them”.

Highlighting some of the achievements of the governor in his three years in office,Ughala said “Where do we even start to count what governor Hope Uzodimma has done? Where do we stop? Between January 2020 and January 2023, Governor Hope Uzodimma has done over 100 quality roads, including the dualization of Owerri-Orlu and Owerri-Okigwe highways.

“The governor has fixed Chukwuma Nwaoha, Dick-Tiger Road, Port Harcourt Road, etcetera. Work is ongoing on the Owerri-Egbu-Mbaise-Umuahia Road as well as the 135km roads across the 27 LGAs and others.

“Upon assumption of office, Governor Hope Uzodimma reconstructed the government house Ihedioha and the PDP abandoned to decay, preferring instead to operate from guest houses and seedy hotels. Rather than reconstruct the government house.

“From indications, the difference is clear. Imo State is working again and looking up for greater days. The Uzodimma administration has made a big difference in all sectors, be it the civil service, infrastructure, automation of fiscal processes, attraction of federal presence, open, transparent, credible, inclusive, and accountable government”. Ughala said.