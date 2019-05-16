Glory Ife

Plantain is one of the sought-after tropical food crops. Some like it because of the nutritional benefits, especially in the provision of iron. Others go for it because of its sweet taste, when ripe.

Cooked plantains are nutritionally similar to potato, calorie-wise, but they contain more of some vitamins and minerals. They are a rich source of fiber, vitamins A, C, and B-6, and the minerals, magnesium and potassium.

Plantain is good for the following reasons:

Helps in treating diabetes: Unripe plantain has low sugar, which makes it a good diet for diabetic patients as it cannot trigger or worsen their already high blood sugar level. Psyllium contained in plantain can help to control blood sugar. Therefore, constant eating of unripe plantain can aid in prevention and treatment of diabetes.

Prevention of ulcer: Unripe plantain also contains manganese, potassium and leucocyanidin, phytochemical properties found in food. Their presence in plantain makes it a source of food for those who suffer or wishes to prevent an ulcer. It is an antiulcer properties because it helps to promote as well as increase the secretion of mucus in the stomach, and much more.

Promote sexual health: Because of the nutrients contained in plantain, it contributes greatly in sexual health performance. Regular eating of plantain helps in improving male fertility. It boosts sexual health and helps increase libido. The vitamins and other minerals it contains help to improve the general health as well. For good sexual performance, you need more unripe plantain with ginger and garlic.

Help in strengthening stronger bones: Unripe plantain is very rich in calcium and therefore strengthens the bone. It also enhances stronger muscles, teeth, and nails. A meal with unripe plantain helps in preventing diseases like osteoporosis. For you to have a strong bone, you need to start eating plantain regularly.

Help in treatment of anemia and neuritis: The presence of Vitamin B6 can help in curing neuritis (inflammation of the nerve) and anemia, a medical condition where someone is having low red blood cells in the blood, which causes weakness. Plantain meal can cure anemia and neuritis and serves as preventive measure.