Mrs Beatrice Nnadili Eneh launched a top-notch spa tagged: Escape to the serenity of Seattle, on Sunday, September 22, 2019.



The Spa located at Walter Carrington Crescent, Victoria Island, Lagos had creme de la creme of the society in attendance.



It was a fun-filled day for guests. They enjoyed wine tasting, raffle draws, Give Aways, Free vouchers, Wellness talk, Free skin Analysis, complimentary massages and lots more.

The Luxury spa welcomed guests to its serene environment amidst very luxurious apartments, pool, gym, boxing room, spinning room, yoga classes, restaurant and waterfront facilities that The Seattle Residence has to offer.