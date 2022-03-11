From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

Former Deputy President of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu this afternoon presented his agenda for Enugu state in continuation of his consultations on his intension to run for the governorship of the state in 2023.

Addressing newsmen, Ekweremadu said if given the opportunity to govern the state his administration would not tamper with local government allocations.

Ekweremadu who also used the event to unveil and introduced the Director General of his campaign team, Hon. Ogbonna Asogwa, said there was no zoning arrangement in Enugu state adding that, ”I don’t want to be a zonal governor but the governor of Enugu state.

He also said he intends to develop the state evenly.

Details later.