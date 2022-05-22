From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The Benue State chapter of Christian Association of Nigeria, (CAN) on Sunday, staged a rally to protest the gruesome murder of Deborah Samuel by religious extremists in Sokoto State.

During the rally which was held at the premises of NKST Church, Iyortyer in Makurdi, the Association also called on the relevant authorities to ensure that justice is served on all those who partook in the recent stoning and burning of the young lady on the campus of Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto.

Addressing christians during a protest in Makurdi, the CAN chairman, Rev. Akpen Leva lamented the gruesome murder of the promising young girl positing that all the Christian community in the country are curiously watching to see what would eventually happen in respect to her murder.

“Enough is enough of the killing of christians in Nigeria. Christians are not second class citizens in Nigeria and the church would no longer tolerate this mindless killings,” Leva stated.

He wondered why the arrest of some of the religious extremists degenerated into tension that led to the violent protest that resulted in the destruction of worship centres in Sokoto and other parts of the country.

The CAN Chairman who led the Benue Christians with placards some of which read; ‘enough is enough, we condemn the killing of christians in Nigeria’, ‘Christians are not second class citizens’, among others insisted that christians cannot continue to bury their loved ones in the name of religion.

