Vincent Kalu

Eastern Consultative Assembly (ECA), yesterday defended Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, saying he acted in the interest of the people.

ECA said those attacking the governor, over the demolition of two hotels in Rivers State last Sunday, were people that would want Rivers State to be overwhelmed by COVID-19 pandemic.

The assembly in a statement by its Secretary, Elliot Ugochukwu Uko, said: “Whereas demolishing a hotel seems and sounds both brash and high handed, and not a few people will disagree that the punishment appears too hard for the offence, we, however, submit that the well-organised and carefully choreographed attack on Governor Wike seems even more brash, unfair and unmindful of present realities on hand.”

ECA said those attacking the governor had forgotten that Rivers people would hold him responsible for any outbreak or failure to contain it