Omoniyi Salaudeen

A coalition of Ijaw concerned groups in collaboration with the Ijaw Elders Forum (IEF), Lagos State chapter, has condemned the recent military attack on Bilabiri community in Ekeremor Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, describing the destruction of lives and property of innocent citizens as barbaric and unnecessary.

In a statement jointly signed by its Chairman, Chief Bukazi Etete, Vice Chairman, Atamuno Atamuno,

Secretary, Pastor Efiye Bribena, Mr. Charles Ambaiowei, Former Acting President, Ijaw National Congress,

Ben Amaebi Okoro, Moderator, Ijaw Nation Forum, High Chief Denzil Amagbe Kentebe, a Former Executive Secretary (NCDMB), Prof. Dauphin D. Moro, Convener, Niger Delta Environmental Vanguard, the Forum noted with dismay the incessant attacks on Ijaw communities under successive governments as well as environmental degradations they have had to grapple with as a result of oil exploration.

It reads in part: Times without number, Ijaw communities have been unjustifiably attacked and destroyed by the Nigerian state that is expected to build and nurture them. The latest being the Bilabiri community in Ekeremor Local Government Area of Bayelsa State. Admittedly, criminal activities take place by a few individuals in Ijaw Land as in other parts of the country. This, however, should not and cannot justify the barbaric destruction of the entire communities.

“We strongly condemn these acts of violence and brutality perpetuated against our people and communities.”