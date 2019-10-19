The Proprietor of Gold Nursery and Primary Schoo, Ilorin, Mr Femi Olutimi, has advised parents to enrol their children in school and skills acquisition programmes instead of sending them to hawk on the streets.

Olutimi made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Ilorin.

According to him, most parents are fond of sending their kids on the streets to sell and never care to invest in their future through school or skills acquisition programmes.

“Most parents have turned their children to hawking agents and forget to offer them skills acquisition opportunities in town.

“Stop treating your children like slaves.They deserve best opportunities out there. Send them to School, send them to skill acquisition centers where they can lesrn something.

“Invest in the future of your children and stop exposing them to early risks of going around the town to sell.Through hawking most children find themselves in bad companies.

“Some become victims of rape. Some get lured into smoking and consumption of hard drugs, “he said.

The proprietor added that parents needed to prioritise their children’s future instead of undermining it for their selfish reasons.

“Don’t turn them to hawking agents to the detriment of their own future;invest in them for future sake,” he said. ( NAN)