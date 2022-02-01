From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Chairman of the Better Education Service Delivery for All (BESDA), Prof Abdullahi Abubakar-Bagudo, has appealed to parents, traditional rulers and religious leaders to enrol their female children in schools as the state need more female nurses.

Bagudo stated this while distributing educational materials to schools held in Kamba, headquarters of the Dandi Local Government Area of Kebbi.

“It has become imperative in view of the importance of girls -child education to their immediate community, society and the country at large, to engage traditional and religious leaders. I call on parents to not only enrol their girls -child in schools but also encourage them to study science courses preparatory to becoming health professionals,” he said.

“We need female nurses, gynaecologists and doctors. Remember, we cannot get all these professionals unless we agree to enrol our girl children into formal education to study such courses,” he said.

He said BESDA, is a Federal Government and World Bank project to revamp education at the basic levels of Primary and Junior Secondary Schools in 17 states of the federation, considered educationally backwards.

Earlier, Prof Sama’ila Ahmad, Committee Chairman, Dandi Local Government Education Authority (LGEA), appreciated Prof Abubakar-Bagudo for the materials stressed that, with the establishment of the committee, there has been a tremendous increase in pupils’ enrolment.

According to him, ”we recorded many challenges in the area of lack of transportation, lack of qualified teachers, instructional materials, inadequate welfare for teachers,” he said.

In his speech, Alhaji Musa Aliyu-Aljannare, Director, Planning, Research and Statistics, Kebbi Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), stressed the need on the people to complement the government’s efforts in improving the standard of education in the state.

Responding, the District Head of Kamba, Alhaji Mamuda Zarumai, thanked the committee for their efforts on how to improve girls child enrolment in education.