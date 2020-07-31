Following the lifting of ban on interstate travel by the Federal Government and relaxation of the COVID -19 lockdown directives in the state, Enugu State Structures for Signage and Advertisement Agency (ENSSAA) has directed all owners of billboards in Enugu State to register their billboards/hoardings with immediate effect and that failure to do so will attract removal of their boards at the owners cost.

According to the General Manager/CEO, Ike Ezugwu, “ENSSAA had earlier directed that billboard structures in the state be adequately fortified to avoid accidents and protect lives and property. However, many outdoor operators in the state could not carry out the directives due to the nationwide Covid -19 lockdown and ban on interstate travel. It is also important to observe that during the COVID -!9 lockdown, Enugu State witnessed collapse of many billboards and signage. While we thank God that lives were not lost in any of the incidents, ENSSAA is taking every step to sanitise the outdoor advertising industry and rid our streets and roads of disruptive and unsightly billboards and signage”.

The ENSSAA boss urged the general public to stay safe and adhere to all Federal Government/NCDC and state government safety protocols on COVID-19. This way, they support the efforts of our amiable, hardworking and compassionate governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.