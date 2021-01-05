From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Ahead of the June national convention of All Progressives Congress (APC), a Kaduna-based chieftain of the party, Basheer Umar, has advised stakeholders to ensure crisis-free convention to avoid being laughed at by opposition political parties.

Umar, who is Buhari Mass Movement national coordinator and Presidential Campaign Council member in previous presidential election, told Daily Sun that the advice became necessary in view of looming clash of interests in the APC over, “who gets what position or who succeeds who.”

He said the ruling party must not allow speculation from some quarters come to reality that APC would crumble like packs of cards before 2023.

“As stakeholders of our party, we must not play into the hands of opposition political parties, lest we become a laughing stock before them and that may affect our plans for 2023 general election.

“This is democracy, so we must do well and avoid internal crisis to rebuild APC, to strengthen our democracy.

“We must ensure a workable timetables for the conduct of wards, local governments and states congresses, a process that would culminate into the national convention.

“We must ensure our ability to constantly strengthen the structures of our party is part of our change credentials. Other important requirements, which will include the review of our rules and other operational requirements, which are needed to make our party and our elected representatives more accountable to Nigerians should be considered and all the necessary steps required should be taken.

“If anything, recent events have demonstrated the efficacy of how successful we can be in overcoming our security challenges. We are very assured that under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari, Nigeria will come out of our current challenges stronger and united,” he said.