Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

Former Military Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, has called on Nigerians to ensure peace in the country.

Abubakar’s call is coming amidst growing animosity and beating of drums of war by different groups in the country.

Abubakar, while speaking as chairman of the maiden annual lecture of the Association of Retired Career Ambassadors of Nigeria (ARCAN), urged the retired diplomats to sustain the momentum as the need arises on critical national issues, especially those of foreign policy.

The Chairman, National Peace Committee further said with accumulated experience and expertise of ARCAN, such intervention had become more imperative in the contemporary age of uncertainty and growing intolerance in internal relationship.

“Without much ado, let me once again welcome you to this maiden edition of the ARCAN 2019 Foreign Policy Public lecture.

“Also, I to call on Nigerians to ensure that there is peace in the country because without peace, there wouldn’t be any ARCAN and without peace, there wouldn’t be progress,” Abubakar said.