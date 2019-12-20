Vera Wisdom-Bassey

Wife of the Abia Governor, Mrs. Nkechi Ikpeazu, has urged mothers to ensure proper upbringing of their wards, particularly the girlchild.

Speaking at an empowerment programme organsed by Abia State Town Unions Association Women’s Wing, Lagos, Ikpaeazu said if children were properly brought up by their parents or guardians, they will not only be useful to their parents, but also to the society.

While encouraging Abia women to return home and be involved in the agricultural transformation ongoing in the state, she appealed to them to engage in meaningful businesses that will enable them contribute to the development of their homes and the society.

The guest speaker, who is also founder of The Wife, Nkem Okoro, defined empowerment as giving someone authority, ability or power to do something. She said empowerment makes people stronger and more confident, especially in controlling their lives and claiming their rights .

According to Okoro who retired recently as Director in the Federal Ministry of Education, nobody attains greatness in isolation. She said people could be empowered socially, educationally, culturally, politically and economically and added that a lot of effort should be put into the empowerment of women in these areas.

She also said there was the need need to increase women’s skill acquisition training.

She also advised that the government adopt and ratify different schemes and programmes of international conventions and human rights instruments to secure equal rights for women.