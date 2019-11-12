Chief Executive of Obinwugo Farms Limited, Mr. Emeka Obinwugo, has commended Governor Willie Obiano’s public private sector partnership initiative in growing the state.

In a letter to the governor, Obinwugo lauded Obiano for “consistently going out of his way to lend incredible support to private sector operators, especially new enterpreneurs, for the good of the society.”

Obinwugo, an indigene of Umuoji in Idemmili North Local Government Area, said he gave up his law practice to set up a foods company in Nnewi in response to Governor Obiano’s campaign for Anambra people to invest in agricultural and industrial development in the state.

“The governor provided us the seed money with which we began our enterprise through the Anambra State Small Business Agency (ASBA), and the result is the now famous Anambra Tea, which is sold in the market as Ijele Hibiscus Tea and Ijele Lemon Tea. Last week we ran to the Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Mr C. Don Adinuba, to seek assistance to get our tea brands to some international retail chains in Nigeria, Chief Obiano immediately directed the commissioner to ensure that the brands, already approved by the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), are available in top shops in Lagos and beyond. Less than a week, the General Manager of Shoprite in Nigeria, Mr. Carl Erikson, informed Anambra government that the teas will be sold and distributed nationwide by his firm because of the high quality.