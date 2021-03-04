Stories by Chiamaka Ajeamo , [email protected] 08060655687

With a promise of new life for Nigerians, Enterprise Life Assurance Company Limited, a subsidiary of Enterprise Group Plc, has commenced operations in Nigeria.

Its commencement of business is coming after the Nigerian National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) in November 2020, granted operating license after meeting all the necessary conditions including a stated capital requirement of N8 billion in February last year.

Although Enterprise Life Assurance Company, also known as Enterprise Life, is new in Nigeria, it is clearly not new in the life insurance business. Enterprise Life has in key West African markets, built decades of experience and expertise in delivering innovative life Insurance solutions that support customers’ quest for a fulfilled and quality life across major West African markets.

The company says it understands that Nigerians are a resourceful and ingenious people who need to be supported with the appropriate platforms, products and services to enable them face the future with confidence. Thus, its business model focuses on the needs of the customer and delivering exceptional value that gives them an advantage in the pursuit and fulfilment of their aspirations.

Speaking at its formal launch in Lagos, the Managing Director, Funmi Omo stated that the Enterprise Life intends to reframe the way Nigerians see life insurance by making it an appealing proposition that is easy to accept, embrace and adopt as part of life’s necessities.

“Enterprise Life is about people and its products are carefully designed to help people plan their lives and fulfil their dreams.

“We will put the customer’ needs at the heart of all operations by delivering life insurance solutions in an unconventional manner. We have a team of trained field officers called Life Planners who just graduated from our Life Planner’s Academy after months of intense training. These Life Planners will sit with customers, take time to understand and distil their needs, and then work together with each customer to develop bespoke solutions that suit their individual needs, lifestyle and aspirations.” she noted

“Enterprise Life is a member of Enterprise Group PLC with headquarters in Ghana. With roots dating back to 1924, Enterprise Group Plc is a publicly listed, blue-chip, financial services company whose subsidiaries are market leaders in their respective fields of life insurance, general insurance, pensions, funeral services and real estate.

“After several decades as an industry leader in the Ghanaian market, Enterprise Life expanded into the Gambia where it has equally built a solid reputation for its innovative solutions and excellent customer relationships.”