By Chiamaka Ajeamo

As part of its mandate to make significant differences in the insurance industry and service to customers, Enterprise Life Assurance Nigeria Limited has disclosed plans of cooperating with the Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers (NCRIB) to offer Nigerians value in insurance patronage.

The Managing Director of the company, Funmi Omo, revealed this during the December 2021 edition of members’ evening of the NCRIB, which was hosted by Enterprise Life in Lagos recently.

Omo stressed that the company’s mandate is to meet changing customer needs with new offerings, enhance interactions and build trusted relationships as well as strategic alliances.

She said, “We recognise and appreciate the unique role that brokers play not just as intermediaries but trusted business advisors and partners.

“Enterprise Life is indeed excited about this opportunity to collaborate with the Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers and forge a lasting and mutually beneficial relationship. It is our hope that together, we can foster a formidable partnership that ensures that Nigerians benefit from having insurance coverage that is truly different and better.”

While introducing the company to the brokers, she noted that in March this year, Enterprise Life made a bold entry into the Nigerian market to make a difference.

She added, the company brought along with it extensive cross-border experience defined by years of excellent service delivery in the life insurance industry and commitment to the lives of people.

“Enterprise Life Nigeria is resolute in delivering value by heightening insurance awareness, optimising digitisation to improve access and leveraging low-cost digital distribution channels for sales and service in order to deepen market penetration,” Omo said.

Earlier, the President, NCRIB, Rotimi Edu, commended the management of Enterprise Life Assurance Limited for playing host to the Council’s December edition of members’ evening.

“Incidentally, your company is the first to host the event under the present administration, and it is my hope that Enterprise Life Assurance would extract significant value for this laudable investment in the relationship with our Council,” he said.

