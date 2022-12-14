In line with its mandate to see policyholders always happy, the Enterprise Life Assurance Nigeria, has reaffirmed its commitment to meeting the changing customers’ needs with new offerings, enhance interactions, build trusted relationships and strategic alliances.

The MD/CEO of Enterprise Life, Funmi Omo, reaffirmed this commitment at the Members’ Evening of the Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers (NCRIB) held recently in Lagos.

He lauded members of NCRIB for being trustworthy partners in progress, stressing that the organisation has fulfilled its promises to its policyholders across various customer segments since its take off.

According to her, its Family Care Plan which helps to provide a shield against the uncertainties of life, and the Income Protection Plan which guarantees income remains steady if life happens are different plans anyone can bank with (trust).

“I must thank you for accepting us, doing business with us, and, indeed, showing us why NCRIB is the elite body of Insurance Brokers in these climes.

“In building strategic alliances and collaborating with relevant stakeholders to grow our business. We recognise and appreciate the unique role that brokers play not just as intermediaries but as our trusted business advisors and partners,”

Omo stressed that as much as the company desire to go fast, they realise that in life, the steadier, the better. “For us, the journey is more important than the destination, so we would instead choose to go far, having you by our side, rather than going nowhere fast. I daresay, our dear partners, that the journey has been a most productive one with you beside us,”

She assured NCRIB that the Assurance was ready to work with them. “At Enterprise Life, we are fully ready to help you brokers grow vertically and laterally. We’re prepared to aid our dear policyholders’ quest for a truly protected new year. Your contribution to our 2022 was, without a doubt, telling on our business; now, we want more.

“Like Oliver Twist, we won’t stop asking for more. More patronage and, indeed, more of your valued guidance and advice as we grow our portfolio and share of the market. Enterprise Life is excited about this opportunity to collaborate with you and forge a lasting and mutually beneficial relationship. We do not take this for granted,” she affirmed.